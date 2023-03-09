Horowhenua parks internationally recognised in in Green Flag Awards

Te Maire Park in Shannon received a renewal of its Green Flag Award this year after receiving its first in 2021.

Five Horowhenua parks have been recognised with international award The Green Flag.

This year’s awards have bestowed a Green Flag upon Thompson House Park in Levin, Holben Reserve in Foxton Beach, Driscoll Reserve in Manakau, Te Maire Park in Shannon, and Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park in Foxton.

This brings Horowhenua’s total number of Green Flag Awards to five, which gives the district nearly as many as Australia, which has a national total of six.

The Green Flag Awards seeks to reward well managed and maintained parks and green spaces.

READ MORE:

* Foxton Racing Club looks to attract visitors with new motorhome park

* Foxton artists combine for colourful new exhibition

* Level 2 Delta lands in Horowhenua as council services resume



Horowhenua has been recipients of the award for a number of parks since 2018.

Mayor Bernie Wandon said the council was dedicated to providing high-quality green spaces for the community.

Supplied/Stuff Holburn Reserve has maintained its three-year streak of scooping a Green Flag Award. The park received its first award in 2020.

“We are immensely proud of our parks and the incredible work that goes on behind the scenes to create and maintain them,” Wandon said.

Judging criteria looked at whether a space was welcoming, healthy, safe and secure as well as if it was well maintained and clean.

Recreational Services Horowhenua operations manager Evan Hicks said he wasn’t surprised the district boasted so many Green Flags.

“Our team works hard to keep them up to a world-class standard.

“Whether you use the spaces for exercise, reflection or to meet up with a friend, there is no denying how important they are in enhancing our physical and mental health,” Hicks said.

Supplied/Stuff Driscoll Reserve grab a Green Flag Award again after gaining their first in 2019.

Recreation Aotearoa managed and judged the New Zealand Green Flag Award.

Its parks, play and open spaces manager Garrett Blair said it was fantastic to see the list of Green Flag Award winners grow and become internationally recognised.

The awards came at the right time as Horowhenua entered into Parks Week, which the community could get involved with from March 4 to 12.

Parks Week celebrated time spent in community spaces and parks and its positive effect on well-being.