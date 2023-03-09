Food waste recycling trial will be rolled out in Palmerston North

Para Kai food waste recycling bins are going to be tested in a Palmerston North trial.

Some 600 Palmerston North residents are being invited to trial a city council kerbside food waste collection service.

Residents in 14 streets around the city who have their rubbish and recycling collected on Wednesdays will either be provided with buckets or asked to supply their own container during the trial.

Council acting chief infrastructure officer Bryce Hosking said the aim of the trial was to find out how well the collection might work.

“We want to understand the amount of food scraps that could be diverted from landfill through kerbside collections, and to explore how much a service would cost and how we could best roll this out to our city, if desired.”

Food made up about 13% of Palmerston North’s waste, with the average household throwing away more than 5kg of food each week.

Hosking said many people thought food was not much of a problem in the landfill because it could break down harmlessly.

That was not the case, as decaying food produced methane, a greenhouse gas that was bad for the environment.

During the trial, the food scraps collected would be taken to the Awapuni Resource Recovery Centre for composting, mixed with green waste.

The compost would be used in the city’s parks and reserves and would be available to the public.

Supplied Palmerston North is going to try collecting and composting household food waste.

Residents in the streets selected for the trial will get letters explaining how to take part in the trial, and will have a choice to opt out.

The streets include White Horse Lane, Westberg and Anders roads in Westbrook, Shamrock St, Karamu Ave, Kowhai Ave, Birmingham St and Mahoe Ave in Takaro, Clarke Ave, Pembroke Ave, Rothesay Pl, Strachan Way and Amberley Ave in Highbury, and Rosedale Cr in Cloverlea.

People in the trial will be asked to fill in a survey to help the council understand what they have been doing with their food scraps.

Kitchen caddies for collecting food waste will be supplied to some of the households, and others will be asked to try something like an ice cream container.

The items that can go in the bin include fruit and vegetable scraps, pasta and rice, dairy products, coffee grounds and tea leaves, eggs, cooked meat, fish and bones, nuts and cereals, bread and grains, indoor cut flowers and paper towels.

The service will not be able to take raw meat and bones, oils, tea bags, and a range of packaging that claims to be compostable, but would be unsuitable for the process the council would be using.

The trial starts on March 29 and will run for five months.

The council put $197,000 in its 2022-23 annual budget to investigate and trial food waste collection.