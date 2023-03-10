Palmerston North prepares to put the brakes on speeds around schools

Pick up time near College St Normal School in Palmerston North. The city council wants traffic to slow down not just at bell time, but around the clock.

Palmerston North is making plans for the great slow-down around schools.

The city council has to comply with Waka Kotahi’s rules about speed management around all schools by 2027.

That will require not only slower 30kph variable speed zones around schools at pickup and drop off times, but permanent, around-the-clock lower speed limits in many streets around them.

The council was expected to debate the draft speed management plan on March 1, and put it out for public consultation next week, but ran out of time after debating its proposed annual plan.

The slow-down around schools is part of Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero plan, which requires 40% of schools to have slower speed limits in place around them by June 2024, and all of them three years later.

In Palmerston North’s case, it affects 45 schools, with 146 roads covering more than a total of 75km.

Council senior policy analyst Peter Ridge said in a report to the council that the majority of schools, those within the urban area, would have variable speed zones with a limit of 30kph, down from the 40kph that already applied to some of them.

The new part of the plan would be permanent speed reductions around many schools, or clusters of schools.

Ridge said whether the proposed lower speed limits applied all the time or just before and after school depended on whether they were on “place” streets or “movement” streets.

SUPPLIED Streets near College St Normal school, including part of Park Rd, could have permanent 30kph speed limits imposed.

In the case of College St, the speed would be variable at 40kph, reverting to 50kph the rest of the time because of its role in providing travel efficiency and a bus route.

Park Rd, however, which was a popular alternative for pick-ups and drop-offs, would be reduced to a 30kph road permanently from Ake Ake Ave to a point halfway between Union St and Fitzherbert Ave.

The section of Marne St between College St and Park Rd, and the cul-de-sacs of Karaka St and Kensington Mews would also be 30kph permanently.

Some schools have been considered as clusters because they are so close together.

One of those groups covers Riverdale School, West End School, Awatapu College and Manawatū Kura a Iwi.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The speed limit on Dittmer Drive is likely to be reduced to 30kph, permanently.

The lower, permanent speed limit would apply to all of Dittmer Drive, Wikiriwhi and Savage crescents and all of their side streets, plus half of Slacks, Long Melford and Pitama roads and their side streets.

The section of Botanical Rd, including a short distance at its intersection with College St and around the bend to Katene St, would be the only section where traffic would be able to speed up outside school times.

The streets around Awapuni School would also be captured within the permanent 30kph rule, with just a section of Rugby St covered by variable restrictions only.

Limits of 30kph would apply on most of the streets around Milson School and St Peter’s College bounded by John F Kennedy Drive, Fairs Rd and Milson Line.

In the area around Palmerston North Boys’ High, Queen Elizabeth College and Central Normal School, 30kph would be the rule for Havill St, Aroha St, Argyle Ave, Anandale Ave, Beresford St, Wellesbourne St, Ivanhoe Tce, Edgeware Rd and North St.

Variable speed zones would continue on Rangitīkei St and Featherston St.

The council had been expecting to receive submissions until April 14, hear them in May, and adopt the plan in August.