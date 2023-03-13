One person dies in three-vehicle crash in Manawatū

One person has died following a crash involving three vehicles. (File photo)

A person has died and another is in a serious condition after a crash involving three vehicles in the Manawatū region.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Pryces Line near Halcombe about 9pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said on Monday morning.

The crash involved two cars and a tractor.

“Sadly one person died at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”

A St John spokesperson said they received a call about the incident at 10.41pm on Sunday.

“Two ambulances, a manager and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

“One patient was treated and transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition,” they said.