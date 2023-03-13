MidCentral's latest Covid-19 numbers steady

Protection against Covid-19 and detection of cases still matters

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in the MidCentral district dropped by two to 447 after a 12.5% increase the week before.

Palmerston North Hospital managers are urging people who produce a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) to record their results as good data helped with planning for the care of people unwell in the community and who might need hospital admission.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral Kaitaki Takiwā/district director Jeff Brown said case numbers were continuing to fluctuate, and it remained important that people looked after themselves, whānau and friends.

“If you have Covid-19 symptoms, please isolate and get a test. If you are positive, record your result online through the Ministry of Health website, as understanding the full number of Covid-19 cases helps us prepare resources and support those with Covid-19 better and manage our hospital’s capacity.”

The recent opening of extensions to the hospital’s emergency department had freed up space in the main hospital, which would help preparations for the predicted winter rise in respiratory cases needing admission.

Some 191 of current MidCentral cases were reinfections, or 42.7% of the total.

There were 12 people in hospital, and none in intensive care. There were two Covid-19-related deaths reported in the week.

Current cases included 222 in Palmerston North, 93 in Manawatū, 86 in Horowhenua, 22 in Tararua and 24 in Ōtaki.

Free RATs remained available for everyone with or without symptoms.

Boosters were also available and encouraged.

The new Pfizer Covid-19 bivalent vaccine, considered more effective against Omicron subvariants than earlier vaccines, would be available to New Zealanders as a booster dose from April 1.

Eligibility criteria were at the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Antiviral medications remained available to eligible people.

Brown said with summer ending, it was important to prepare for cooler weather, getting up to date with all relevant vaccinations.