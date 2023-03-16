Palmerston North rubbish bag price increase toned down

The price of Palmerston North’s official red rubbish bags is going up.

The cost of Palmerston North rubbish bags is going up from $2.75 to $2.90 for a 60-litre bag, but by nowhere near enough to cover the rising costs of kerbside waste collection and disposal.

Council finance strategy manager Steve Paterson said to cover costs, the retail price of the standard bag would have to increase to $3.60 in 2023/24, and to a likely $3.90 the next year.

Given the impact that might have on households, a $3.20 increase from July was proposed as an option.

But the majority of councillors said even that was too high, and pegged the price back to $2.90, or $2.20 for the smaller 40-litre bag.

Paterson said waste disposal costs had risen 28% in the past two years, with further increases expected.

Labour and transport costs had also increased, along with the basic cost to the council of buying bags.

Current projections were that the rubbish collection service, designed to be paid for mostly from the sale of official bags, would run up a $300,000 deficit this year.

But the majority of councillors supported a recommendation from Cr Lorna Johnson the bag price increase should be kept more in line with inflation because low-income household budgets were already under so much pressure.

She said if people could not afford to buy rubbish bags, there would likely be an increase in fly-tipping and the costs of cleaning that up.

The council is currently highlighting a video, Palmy Ten-7, encouraging people to dob in fly-tippers who were costing ratepayers “thousands of dollars a week” to clean up after.

Cr Rachel Bowen said it was also likely more households would drop their rubbish off at public bins around the city to have it collected for free.

But there were those who argued strongly against keeping prices down to a level that meant other ratepayers, including those who were on low incomes and those who did a lot of recycling, would be subsidising others.

Cr Karen Naylor said keeping bag prices artificially low would remove the incentive for people to make choices to reduce waste.

Green councillor Brent Barrett said the council needed to look at the global picture, and New Zealand’s standing as the fourth most wasteful society in the world.

He said if the council buffered residents against the deliberate cost increases for waste disposal, it would be negating efforts to encourage people to produce less waste.

Keeping the price of bags low did not lower costs of waste disposal for the community as a whole, he said.

Johnson said she did not buy the waste reduction argument.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rubbish dumped on Shirriffs Rd just outside of Palmerston North in August 2022.

Pricing bags beyond the budget of some people would add additional costs for the rest of the community in cleaning up illegal dumping, she said.

Cr William Wood said the council should not be afraid of putting the price up enough to cover costs, as it was still providing a cheaper service than the commercial bin companies.

At the moment it is proposed the targeted rate everyone pays for rubbish and public recycling will to up from $92 to $109 in the 2023/24 year.