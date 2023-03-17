Featherston St and Summerhill Drive cycle plans aired

Community feedback on how to make Featherston St safer continues to be gathered.

A couple of gnarly routes for Palmerston North cyclists and pedestrians are in line for safety improvements.

City folk have been invited to have a look at city council and Waka Kotahi plans to make Featherston St and Summerhill Drive safer, and provide feedback to influence designs.

There is $5 million in Waka Kotahi’s transport choices programme earmarked for the work, which would allow the Featherston St improvements to stretch from Botanical Rd, beyond North St and as far as Ruahine St, and to support building a Summerhill Drive cycleway from Tennent Drive to Pacific Drive.

An earlier project on Summerhill Drive had stalled, and the treatment of the whole route was being reconsidered.

Council acting chief infrastructure manager Bryce Hosking said it was important to hear from people who used the streets before the feedback period closed on Friday, April 7.

“This is a good time to think about what is important for you on each street and whether you have any concerns about safety. Do you feel safe walking along our footpaths, biking in the area or on any existing cycleway or navigating the street in your vehicle? How could you experience be improved?”

Community feedback sessions to learn more or make comments are being held at New World Aokautere on Monday, March 27 from 4pm to 6pm, and at the Papaioea Park grandstand on Thursday, March 30 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

People could also comment on the council’s website.