Slower city better for health, wealth and the planet

Palmerston North is considering a range of moves to slow traffic to make walking safer and more attractive. (File Photo)

Palmerston North has started looking for ways to unpick decades of city design that have catered for speeding traffic, and to create more places that are comfortable for walkers instead.

The city council is hosting a visit by international active transport consultant Rodney Tolley next week to lead one of its Creative City conversations about slowing traffic down to create healthier places to live, work and play.

Council senior urban designer Dave Charnley said the visit was timely after Cyclone Gabrielle had made people acutely aware of the need to reduce carbon emissions and slow the destructive power of climate change.

Part of the solution would be in encouraging less use of fast motor vehicles to move around cities, and increasing the attractiveness of walking and cycling.

It also comes as the council is considering two large pieces of work to reduce traffic speeds, firstly around schools and their neighbourhoods, and later, through a speed management plan that could lead to lower speed limits in the city centre, villages and neighbourhood centres.

The council is also preparing changes to planning rules to encourage more intensive housing development within a short walk of bus stops, parks, schools and shops, in part to make walking more practical than driving for short trips.

Charnley said Tolley’s message was about how to slow cities down, so people could experience life and movement at a human speed that allowed them to engage more with the environment and each other.

It was also better for people’s health to move around more on foot or on a bike, but they would only do that if it felt safe.

“We need to look at city design, and consider why people don’t choose to walk or cycle.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Moves are afoot to rebalance the needs of walkers and cyclists over vehicle traffic.

He said providing routes for fast, efficient transport was still important, but that was not the key function for many central and neighbourhood streets.

Charnley said the principles were not new, but he hoped Tolley’s visit would help drive a groundswell of public understanding and acceptance of the need for change.

He said the design of future streets was likely to include more planting and more trees.

As well as being better for handling stormwater, shaded, garden-like streets were cooler and more pleasant for walkers whereas concrete and asphalt made rising temperatures even hotter.

Tolley will be speaking on “Fast Cities: the elephant in the green transition room”, at The Globe Theatre at 5.30pm on Thursday, March 30. Seats are limited.

He will also be leading a walking tour around the central city on Friday, March 31 at 1.30pm.