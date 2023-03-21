Car thefts from Palmerston North Hospital car park prompt warnings

Palmerston North Hospital car park’s barrier arm security is not a guarantee against vehicle theft, with patients and staff being reminded to lock their cars and use anti-theft devices if they can.

Neighbourhood Support newsletters have recorded seven thefts of vehicles from the car park since the beginning of the year.

The latest was recorded in the week to March 20, with police successfully locating the stolen vehicle, arresting and charging a youth offender.

A second report in the same week was an error, police said.

But of the five other vehicles reported stolen since the beginning of the year, hospital management only knew about one of them.

That vehicle was also located by police.

Kaitaki Takiwā District Director for MidCentral Jeff Brown said hospital management had been made aware some incidents had been reported to police, which was appropriate, but not to the hospital.

“We are working with New Zealand Police to improve how information can be shared so that we are fully aware of the situation.”

Brown said the Wilson Parking team regularly patrolled the hospital car parks throughout the day and at night, and reported any suspicious activity to MidCentral’s security team.

“We know that it’s often a stressful time when someone or their whānau is in hospital, but please remember to keep your vehicle safe when visiting or staying. Always make sure your vehicle is locked, and your valuables are out of sight or are brought in with you.”

Police repeated that advice in an email.

“By making your vehicle more challenging to steal, opportunistic thieves will be more likely to leave it alone.”

They said they kept in contact with businesses, organisations and parking contractors to provide advice on crime prevention and keeping parking areas as safe as possible.

If people saw suspicious activity around vehicles, they should contact 111 immediately, or 105 after the incident.