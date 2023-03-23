Palmerston North: High Ropes course scrambles over another hurdle

Palmerston North's high ropes course is suspended in the Railway Land to the left of the green space.

Palmerston North’s high ropes course has edged a step closer to becoming a real thing.

Public submissions are in on the city council’s proposal to grant a licence to Tekton Ltd to use part of the Railway Land to get the venture off the ground, with 23 in support and six against.

The business has been hanging by a thread, currently surviving on a temporary six-month licence extension which runs out in August.

While the concept has enthusiastic supporters, including Sport Manawatū, council acting chief infrastructure officer Bryce Hosking’s summary of social media comments and submissions pointed to a problem.

Most people have never seen the course working in the five years of its previous licence.

Tekton operator Todd Karipa explained the position to councillors in December, just a couple of months short of the licence expiring and facing the prospect of the equipment having to come down, and was granted an extension.

The course had been inactive for all except nine months since its installation in 2019.

The main problem was the Covid-19 lockdown, and subsequent restrictions on contact activities.

He had allowed his registration with Worksafe NZ to be suspended, and was waiting for certainty about his licence before re-applying for a safety audit to allow promotion and activity to resume.

One of the 23 supporters of the venture spoke to the council’s strategy and finance committee on Wednesday.

Stuff Technician Karl Boielle making final adjustments to Palmerston North's high ropes course back in 2019. It has operated for just nine months of the time since then.

Karl Ratahi said he had been involved in the design and installation of more than 125 challenge courses in New Zealand and overseas over more than 25 years, including the Palmerston North course.

He said the personal and social benefits of taking part in physical challenges such as a high ropes course were incredible.

People took the lessons and confidence into their homes and social circles.

“Benefits of guests participating in these type of managed programmes are unbelievable, and in some cases, life changing.”

The principal opponent to the activity remains the Railway Land Action Group, a long-time advocate for retaining the Railway Land as green space free from commercial activities.

The group opposed the original proposal, and said in a written submission that its position had not changed.

Its submission said the failure to operate the course effectively confirmed its views.

The council will consider the submissions and decide whether to grant a new licence in May.