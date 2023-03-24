Scheme aims to improve housing to keep children well and out of hospital

KÄinga Ora KaiÄwhina Paul Te Huki and team leader Kat Arnold gear up with the elementary tools for removing household condensation and mould.

Keeping children well and out of hospital could start with a bucket of housekeeping tools and guidance on how to use them.

It is part of the Kāinga Whakatipu scheme recently launched by Te Whatu Ora in MidCentral to help keep people, especially children, warm, dry and safe in their homes.

Programme director Angela Rainham said the scheme had been extended from earlier successful versions of Healthy Homes in other districts.

MidCentral had missed out on qualifying when the focus was on children at risk of rheumatic fever, because the statistics in the district were not considered bad enough.

READ MORE:

* Two 'tragic' whooping cough deaths lead to fears of community spread

* Census provides a wealth of vital information for planners

* Ministry missed rheumatic fever cases in Northland Māori

* Rheumatic screening for children in Auckland's north and west



But coming into the scheme later than other parts of New Zealand, MidCentral had the benefit of experience and evaluation in other places that provided strong evidence for interventions that worked.

The scheme still includes those at risk of rheumatic fever, but goes wider to cover children who have been in hospital with a range of conditions from asthma and lower respiratory tract infections to meningitis and skin infections.

It also includes pregnant women and newborns, and high-risk preschoolers, in families that meet the income eligibility threshold.

In the MidCentral district, there were 906 people who could have qualified for the scheme in 2021 because of their health status – 262 of them children aged 14 years or under.

In 2022, there could have been 963 people, including 227 children.

An evaluation of the Healthy Homes programme last year showed it achieved a near 20% reduction in hospitalisations per person, and bonus wellbeing improvements including better school attendance for children, and adults moving off benefits into employment.

John Cowpland/Stuff MidCentral KaiÄwhina are helping to tackle the causes of cold, damp, mouldy homes.

Rainham said children were the priority, but better living conditions could help everyone in the household to keep better health.

There have been four Kaiāwhina appointed who make visits to eligible households, with 48 referrals accepted so far, and a goal to reach everyone eligible.

The first step was a visit to the home to provide some education.

People were taught how to remove condensation from windows in the morning with the provided squeegee that collected and contained the water, and to safely clean mould away with vinegar, using a mask and gloves.

The Kaiāwhina helped people understand the best ways to heat and ventilate their homes, making the best of what they had.

123rf Cleaning mould away safely can improve health.

Where homes themselves needed work, the programme connected people to a range of other agencies and partners such as the Red Cross curtain bank.

In many cases they could advocate to Kāinga Ora or landlords about improving insulation, heating and kitchen and bathroom extractor fans, and assist people accessing Ministry of Social Development and other grants to help pay for work on the house.

The Kaiāwhina also talked to families about the importance of children having their own, safe sleeping space and could help access beds and bedding for them.

Rainham said the programme catered for people in all sorts of housing arrangements, whether they were in social housing, renting, or owned their own home.