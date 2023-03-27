Adderstone Reserve to stay green in Aokautere

Aokautere's Adderstone Reserve, including land to the right of the gully and a portion on Pacific Drive, is going to stay green.

Green space in Palmerston North’s growing Aokautere suburb is likely to remain a reserve, with the city council backing away from a proposal to release 1.73ha of the Adderstone Reserve for housing

It went out for public consultation last year with a plan that would preserve the regenerating gully, but release a block on Pacific Drive and an area of 1.4ha off Abby Rd for residential development.

The submissions were a mixed bag, with 20 wanting to preserve the whole reserve, 11 wanting just the Abby Rd section preserved, and 16 in support of housing.

But new information about likely future needs for community facilities and green space created by more intensive housing has swayed the council’s strategy and finance committee members.

READ MORE:

* Residents and gully restorers resist plans to build on reserve

* Deadline looms for residents to help shape Aokautere

* Suburb of Aokautere could triple in size under latest proposals



Council parks activities manager Aaron Phillips and group manager for parks and logistics Kathy Dever-Tod said the new information suggested a cautious approach was wise.

The council was in the process of developing its preferred structure plan that would shape urban development at Aokautere, and the latest models indicated there would be more intensive development than earlier assumed.

There could be 200 to 400 more medium-density sections, depending on whether the Flourish Aokautere retirement village went ahead.

“There will be more housing with small or non-existent backyards,” Phillips said.

It would make sense for the council to future-proof its options now, rather than lose more green space and regret it later.

David Unwin/Stuff The Adderstone Reserve gully is part of a network being returned to nature by Palmerston North's Green Corridors volunteers.

The other issue that had arisen since the proposal was launched had been the completion of a community places needs assessment report.

That report found there was a shortage of community facilities in Aokautere to meet future demand.

Phillips said it would be difficult if the council sold the land now, then found in eight or 10 years’ time that it would need to buy a new block at residential land prices.

He said the time taken to carry out consultation had provided an opportunity to “learn new things” about the suburb’s development.

Dever-Tod said retaining the small Pacific Drive portion of land neighbouring the IPU section that was currently undeveloped did not prevent the council from making a different decision about its future use later.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Plans to free up part of the Adderstone Reserve for housing have been abandoned.

Cr Rachel Bowen said Aokautere was currently blessed with an abundance of outdoor amenity and access to green space, but the development of medium density housing could change that.

Bowen said she had found a submission from Green Corridors, the volunteer group preserving and enhancing the gully area, had been quite compelling in favour of providing reserve buffer areas to protect the regenerating bush.

Councillors Lorna Johnson and Leonie Hapeta also spoke in favour of retaining both sections of the reserve before committee chairman Vaughan Dennison closed down comments in order to make progress on a full agenda.

The recommendation to the council to keep the reserve and revisit the use of the Pacific Drive portion when community facility needs were refined was passed unanimously.