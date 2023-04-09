Whanganui Toy Fair an event with a social conscience

The second Whanganui Toy Fair will be held at Springvale Stadium on May 14. Last year’s inaugural event attracted 1800 people.

The “world’s first carbon neutral toy fair” is preparing to offset emissions by giving attendees a free tree saved from landfill, with the aim of eventually having a carbon positive event.

Steven Brown launched the first Whanganui Toy Fair last year It attracted 110 tables of collectable toys and 1800 people through the door.

“The amount of collectable toys we had, made it the biggest toy fair in New Zealand,” Brown, of Whanganui, said.

"Also with the $2 entry fee and funds raised via table sponsorships, and the sale of a souvenir truck to mark the occasion we raised $5000 for local charities and groups.”

This year’s toy fair will be held at Springvale Stadium on May 14.

Thee local scout group will be involved again, selling pinewood derby kits ahead of the racing event on May 28. Half of the sale price of the derby kits will go to Sommerville, a disability support service for children and young adults, and the other half to the scout group to help fund members attending the national jamboree, Brown said.

“The Whanganui Toy Fair provides a free table to sell the pinewood derby kits to the public. They take the kits home and make up the derby race car,” Brown said.

Supplied The local scouts will again host the pinewood derby event, a fortnight after the toy fair.

“I hope that the children and parents can spend some quality time together designing and building their racer which they will race on May 28 at the scout den in Swiss Ave.”

Brown said there had been much support from the local community for the event, especially the derby, with donated materials to build a new four lane track, and wooden blocks for building the race cars.

“People have also helped by funding for wheels and axles, printing of the kit set instructions and to entice more people to enter, a first prize of a pair of return air tickets to Auckland,” Brown said.

“I know the kids will have great fun and I hope that some will go on to join the scouts.”

Brown said the idea behind the toy fair was to help promote the Whanganui region, and he hoped it would boost tourism.

Supplied Various collectable vintage toys will be on sale at the second Whanganui Toy Fair.

“I have an out-of-town goodies bag which will show the out of towners just how great Whanganui is,” he said.

“For those visiting an unfamiliar area you inevitably visit the one toy shop you know about, only to return home and tell a friend about it, who immediately informs you of other toy shops you could have visited if you had only known about it. To solve the above problem I produced a brochure to inform people of such shops.”

Brown said the $2 entry fee was to make it an affordable event, to get more people through the door.

“Event souvenirs, mementoes of the day are always popular,” he said. “Model vehicles, button badges and commemorative envelopes, which people can get to remember the day.

“As well as the tree people will get upon attending which will help offset the carbon footprint of travelling to the event.

“As the tree grows each year absorbing more and more carbon the Whanganui Toy Fair will become a carbon positive event.”