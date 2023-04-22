Anzac Day services return to full strength in city and communities
Anzac Day services in Palmerston North and around the region will be going ahead without the shadow cast by Covid-19 restrictions last year.
Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe said the city would be holding the usual two services this year.
“We’ve been busy working together with the Palmerston North Anzac and Armistice Day organising committee to arrange this year’s Anzac Day commemorations, and we’re pleased to see our services returning to normal this year.
“Last Anzac Day we had to exercise some extra precautions and hold just one service at dawn, due to the Covid-19 situation in our community.”
READ MORE:
* Anzac Day 2023: Service schedule for Taranaki
* Anzac Day numbers on the rise
* The 21st Supply Company to help in Foxton Community ahead of Anzac Day
The city’s Dawn Service of Remembrance will begin with a parade, followed by wreath-laying by veterans and service personnel, to commemorate their comrades in arms.
The Civic Commemoration Service will begin at 9am and registered community groups will be participating by laying a wreath or marching in the parade.
The full list of Anzac Day services has been compiled from information provided by the city and district councils.
Palmerston North:
Dawn Service, Te Marae o Hine/The Square, 6am
Civic Commemoration, Te Marae o Hine/The Square, 9am
Ashhurst Cenotaph, 6am and 12pm
Bunnythorpe War Memorial, 9.30am
Māori Battalion Hall, 10.15am
Pohangina Cemetery, 10am
Manawatu:
Feilding, cenotaph, Manchester Square, 6:20am for 6.30am start
Āpiti Tavern and Eatery, parade, 10:00am
Bainesse/Rangiotu, 10:30am
Cheltenham Dawn Service at the cenotaph, 6:30am
Colyton, War Memorial, 10:00am
Halcombe, cenotaph, 10:00am, 11:00am and 12:00pm
Himatangi Beach, Meet at car park around the buoy on Hunia Terrace, 6am
Kimbolton, Kimbolton Hall to memorial gates, 7:45am
Rangiwahia, Fire Station to Cenotaph, 8.20am
Rongotea, Cenotaph, 10:00am
Sanson, School to cenotaph, 9:15
Horowhenua:
Levin Dawn Service, RSA to Cenotaph, 5.45am parade, 6.15am service
Levin Civic Ceremony, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō 10am, Service at Cenotaph 10.30am
Levin Retreat Ceremonies:
The Avenue Cemetery 4.45pm
Tiro Tiro Rd Cemetery 5.15pm.
Tokomaru Civic Ceremony, RSA and Country Club, 10am
Foxton Dawn Service, RSA on Easton Street at 5.30am, Cenotaph Service 6am
Foxton Civic Ceremony, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am, Cenotaph 9.40am
Manakau Special Memorial Service, Manakau Hall, 7.20am, parade to War Memorial
Tararua:
Dannevirke Dawn Service, Cenotaph, 5.45am
Dannevirke Civic Service, Dannevirke Upper Domain to the Cenotaph, 8.30am
Weber, Cenotaph, 10:15am.
Pongaroa Hotel 11.45am to Cenotaph at 12:00 noon
Wimbledon, WWII Memorial, 9am
Norsewood, Boer War Memorial, 10:30am, parade to the Civic Service at the Cenotaph
Ormondville, Church of the Epiphany, 12:00 noon
Whetukura, Cenotaph, 12:45pm
Makotuku, Cenotaph, 1:30pm
Eketāhuna, War Memorial Hall 10.30am for service at 10.35am
Hamua, Hamua Hall 9am
Pahiatua, Cenotaph, 5.45am for 6am service
Mangatainoka Cemetery, 7.30am
Woodville Dawn Parade, Fountaine Square, 6:30am
Woodville Civic Service, Cenotaph, 10am
Rangitīkei:
Taihape, Dawn Service, 5.45am outside the Town Hall on Main St
Marton, Dawn Service, 5.45am outside BJW Motors, Wellington Rd
Bulls, Dawn Service, 5.50am at the Cenotaph
Hunterville, Dawn Service, 5.45am on the footpath outside the RSA Hall on Bruce St
Mangaweka, Dawn Service, 6am on Broadway
Flockhouse, 9am, Parewanui Road, Bulls
Turakina, 10am at Turakina School
Marton Cenotaph, 1pm