Anzac Day services return to full strength in city and communities

There was just one dawn service in Palmerston North in 2022 under the shadow of Covid-19 precautions.

Anzac Day services in Palmerston North and around the region will be going ahead without the shadow cast by Covid-19 restrictions last year.

Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe said the city would be holding the usual two services this year.

“We’ve been busy working together with the Palmerston North Anzac and Armistice Day organising committee to arrange this year’s Anzac Day commemorations, and we’re pleased to see our services returning to normal this year.

“Last Anzac Day we had to exercise some extra precautions and hold just one service at dawn, due to the Covid-19 situation in our community.”

The city’s Dawn Service of Remembrance will begin with a parade, followed by wreath-laying by veterans and service personnel, to commemorate their comrades in arms.

The Civic Commemoration Service will begin at 9am and registered community groups will be participating by laying a wreath or marching in the parade.

The full list of Anzac Day services has been compiled from information provided by the city and district councils.

Palmerston North:

Dawn Service, Te Marae o Hine/The Square, 6am

Civic Commemoration, Te Marae o Hine/The Square, 9am

Ashhurst Cenotaph, 6am and 12pm

Bunnythorpe War Memorial, 9.30am

Māori Battalion Hall, 10.15am

Pohangina Cemetery, 10am

Manawatu:

Feilding, cenotaph, Manchester Square, 6:20am for 6.30am start

Āpiti Tavern and Eatery, parade, 10:00am

Bainesse/Rangiotu, 10:30am

Cheltenham Dawn Service at the cenotaph, 6:30am

Colyton, War Memorial, 10:00am

Halcombe, cenotaph, 10:00am, 11:00am and 12:00pm

Himatangi Beach, Meet at car park around the buoy on Hunia Terrace, 6am

Kimbolton, Kimbolton Hall to memorial gates, 7:45am

Rangiwahia, Fire Station to Cenotaph, 8.20am

Rongotea, Cenotaph, 10:00am

Sanson, School to cenotaph, 9:15

Horowhenua:

Levin Dawn Service, RSA to Cenotaph, 5.45am parade, 6.15am service

Levin Civic Ceremony, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō 10am, Service at Cenotaph 10.30am

Levin Retreat Ceremonies:

The Avenue Cemetery 4.45pm

Tiro Tiro Rd Cemetery 5.15pm.

Tokomaru Civic Ceremony, RSA and Country Club, 10am

Foxton Dawn Service, RSA on Easton Street at 5.30am, Cenotaph Service 6am

Foxton Civic Ceremony, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am, Cenotaph 9.40am

Manakau Special Memorial Service, Manakau Hall, 7.20am, parade to War Memorial

Tararua:

Dannevirke Dawn Service, Cenotaph, 5.45am

Dannevirke Civic Service, Dannevirke Upper Domain to the Cenotaph, 8.30am

Weber, Cenotaph, 10:15am.

Pongaroa Hotel 11.45am to Cenotaph at 12:00 noon

Wimbledon, WWII Memorial, 9am

Norsewood, Boer War Memorial, 10:30am, parade to the Civic Service at the Cenotaph

Ormondville, Church of the Epiphany, 12:00 noon

Whetukura, Cenotaph, 12:45pm

Makotuku, Cenotaph, 1:30pm

Eketāhuna, War Memorial Hall 10.30am for service at 10.35am

Hamua, Hamua Hall 9am

Pahiatua, Cenotaph, 5.45am for 6am service

Mangatainoka Cemetery, 7.30am

Woodville Dawn Parade, Fountaine Square, 6:30am

Woodville Civic Service, Cenotaph, 10am

Rangitīkei:

Taihape, Dawn Service, 5.45am outside the Town Hall on Main St

Marton, Dawn Service, 5.45am outside BJW Motors, Wellington Rd

Bulls, Dawn Service, 5.50am at the Cenotaph

Hunterville, Dawn Service, 5.45am on the footpath outside the RSA Hall on Bruce St

Mangaweka, Dawn Service, 6am on Broadway

Flockhouse, 9am, Parewanui Road, Bulls

Turakina, 10am at Turakina School

Marton Cenotaph, 1pm