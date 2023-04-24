Workers' Memorial Day honours those who died protecting others

Retired unionist John Shennan invites the public to a service remembering all those who have been killed, injured or made ill at work.

Manawatū Workers’ Memorial Day takes on a mood of gratitude this year honouring emergency services workers who lay their lives on the line to protect their communities.

Organiser John Shennan said while the day was often about seeking justice for workers whose deaths, injuries or illness could have been prevented, this year’s memorial was more about recognition and thanks.

“We usually tell workers to keep themselves away from danger to protect themselves.

“But we tell emergency workers to rush in.”

In particular, the Palmerston North service at the Fitzroy St Workers’ Memorial at Memorial Park would honour firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens, killed in a mudslide at Muriwai when Cyclone Gabrielle struck Auckland’s west coast.

“It’s about remembering the firemen who gave their lives for the community, and those who look after us in dangerous situations.”

The memorial day had been marked in Palmerston North for 26 years, and was jointly supported by Unions Manawatū and the city council.

Since 2011, it had been held at the purpose-built memorial in Fitzroy St.

Speakers at the brief ceremony included city council principal Māori adviser Todd Taiepa opening with a karakia, followed by Mary Eastham from the Palmerston North Interfaith Group, city MP Tangi Utikere, and deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb.

There were also likely to be speeches from a representative of the Firefighters Union, and possibly from representatives of a family whose loved one had died at work.

A celebration of the life of Dave van Zwanenberg took place at Muriwai's Parihoa Farm.

At the end of the ceremony, participants would be invited to place a piece of coal from Pike River on the memorial rock, accompanied by singing by Palmerston North 11-year-olds Sophia Pettengill and Jolsna Abraham.

While the service was largely about giving thanks, the day also marks the launch of a Council of Trade Unions campaign for improved working conditions for people dealing with manufacture of engineered stone worktops.

Dry cutting could create dust that was easily inhaled and could cause the incurable lung disease silicosis.

Helen Kelly's husband Steve Hurring (left) and son Dylan Kelly unveil a plaque honouring the late unionist at the 2017 Manawatū Workers Memorial Day service.

The unions would launch a petition calling for the introduction of charges of corporate manslaughter for employers who did not do enough to protect workers from the risks, which could carry penalties of $18 million for a company and 20 years’ imprisonment for an individual.

Shennan said anyone was welcome to attend the public memorial from noon until 12.50pm on Friday, April 28.