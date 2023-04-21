Major overnight water pipe leak prompts save water plea in Palmerston North

Palmerston North City Council asked residents and businesses to use water only “for essential purposes” on Friday morning. (File photo)

Residents and businesses in Palmerston North are being asked to avoid having a bath or shower and use water for essential purposes only.

In a press release, Palmerston North City Council spokesperson Olivia Wix said works were under way to the city’s main water pipe, after “a major leak” was discovered around 10pm on Thursday.

“We need you to only use water for essential purposes,” Wix said.

“All water remains safe to drink and use but we need people to reduce the amount of water they’re using this morning while we’re doing repairs.”

The council said the main reservoir, which was not getting water into it because of the leak, supplied water to two-thirds of the city.

“This means water should only be used for drinking, cooking and hygiene.

“Residents are asked to avoid showers and baths, running washing machines and dishwashers, outdoor hosing and sprinklers,” she said.

Wix said the council discovered the leak late Thursday night and crews have been working to repair it since then.

In an update statement at 9:30am on Friday, council spokesperson Sam Kilmister said the “water team is starting to flush the mains network”.

Kilmister said this might cause dirty water presence in the water pipes of Turitea/Summerhill.

“We’re encouraging residents to report any cases of dirty water by calling our contact centre on 06 356 8199 and reporting their street. Our Three Waters team will come up with a plan to flush their street mains individually.”