Medical museum dusts off its war exhibits for Anzac Day

John Bourke, chairman of the David Warnock Medical Museum Trust Board, with trustee Micki Tyler prepare to showcase some of their military and wartime memorabilia on Anzac Day.

Anzac Day commemorations have prompted Palmerston North’s medical museum to open its doors to highlight its collection of field hospital medical instruments and war stories.

Named after its founder David Warnock, the volunteer-run museum is facing an uncertain future, soon to be evicted from its prefab on hospital grounds next to the mental health ward construction site.

Museum trust board chairman John Bourke said the collection needed to be more readily open and available to the public to gain wider community support.

One of the museum’s proudest war stories on display is that of Arthur Anderson Martin, after whom Palmerston North’s Martin St was named.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The museum will be open Anzac Day for people to have a look at what was used during war time.

He was a senior surgeon and medical superintendent at Palmerston North Hospital after serving in the Boer War.

He was at a conference in Aberdeen when World War I broke out, and joined the British Army Field Ambulance Corp. In 1915 he returned to Palmerston North and wrote his book A Surgeon in Khaki.

The next year he went back to France with the Third NZ Field Ambulance Corp, and was killed at the age of 39 retrieving a wounded soldier.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Just some of the old medical equipment on display.

He was buried at Amiens on the Somme.

His story and that of some of the Palmerston North nurses who served during the war, including those who died when the Marquette sank, are honoured at the museum alongside equipment and uniforms from the wars.

Volunteer and trustee Micki Tyler said it was always a delight to host visitors who discovered a connection with some of the people, stories, and souvenirs of past times.

Warwick Smith/Stuff There’s a lot to see in the museum.

She hoped more hospital staff, who were usually at work on the museum’s monthly Friday open afternoons, would be able to visit on Anzac Day.

Bourke said it seemed inevitable the collection would soon have to be carefully packed up and put into storage while the trust negotiated to find a new home.

Its eviction notice from Te Whatu Ora MidCentral suggested it would have to vacate by the end of May.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The story of Major Arthur Anderson Martin is part of the display.

Bourke said there was a lot of work going on behind the scenes to secure a future location, with Mayor Grant Smith and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere both supporting their efforts.

Te Whatu Ora district director Jeff Brown said possible options for a new location were still being investigated.

The Anzac Day open afternoon will run from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.