One person transported to hospital after crash in Manawatū

One person was transported to the hospital with serious to moderate injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Feilding.

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious car crash at the Kimbolton Rd and South Rd roundabout on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a one-vehicle crash around 10am in Feilding.

“It appears one person received moderate to serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

“The road was partially blocked but appears to be open now,” they said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they sent two fire trucks from Feilding and helped with scene protection.