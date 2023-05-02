Bubs the cockatoo still waiting for an upgrade

Bubs, the Esplanade's captive sulphur-crested cockatoo, could be waiting for years yet for a more upmarket aviary.

Palmerston North’s Victoria Esplanade outdated exotic bird aviaries could have to last another four years before their occupants get better accommodation.

The aviaries have been tagged for improvements for more than a decade, the poor cousins of the CET Wildbase Recovery Centre for convalescing wildlife that opened in 2019.

A former Palmerston North resident said it looked like they had fallen to the bottom of the city council’s priority list.

Annette Schnack visited her former home city in March, and said the new centre was very impressive.

“However, it’s tragic that the other aviary cages have not been improved at all, since I was assured by council approximately 13 years ago that ‘a massive renovation was due shortly’.”

She said they were an eyesore, and she pitied the poor creatures captive in them, especially Bubs the cockatoo, who needed room to fly.

The city council’s Esplanade masterplan in 2018 acknowledged that the popular aviaries were fast becoming outdated, were small and attracting increasing criticism from park users.

The plan proposed building new, larger bird aviaries near Wildbase Recovery by the playground car park, but that idea has been consigned to history.

City council chief customer officer Chris Dyhrberg said there was $135,000 in the draft annual budget for 2023/24 to design new aviaries and a shade house.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Planning to replace the Esplanade's exotic bird aviaries could begin during 2023/24.

The shade house was likely to take priority as it was in a structurally poor condition.

There was just over $2m budgeted in the ten-year plan to carry out aviary upgrades in two stages.

“Those stages may be combined now, as cost increases mean that we can’t deliver the scope planned when these budgets were set three years ago.”

Supplied Early designs of proposed new bird aviaries for Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North are being pared back.

Earlier concept plans for up to eight aviaries might have to be scaled back to five.

The designs were being worked on with guidance from Massey University’s Wildbase veterinary staff.

Dyhrberg said in the meantime, some improvements were being made.

That included merging and enlarging some aviaries, improving water supplies and the birds’ diets, planting and enrichment of the environment and increased veterinary health monitoring.

Some aviaries were empty while future planning continued, so there would be places for the birds to be kept during the construction of the new facilities.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Exotic birds at the Esplanade aviary are getting better food and water and health checks while they wait for upgraded cages.

Schnack was not impressed.

She said it seemed the state of the aviaries was at the bottom of the priority list, and that no one could care less.

“By the time they get around to doing anything, it will be 15 to 17 years since we were assured by them that they would be upgraded the following year.”

She hoped that did not drift out any longer, and that Bubs did not have to live out his whole life without improvements.

Otherwise, she said the council should consider giving the exotic birds away to people who had been carefully vetted who could give them a good home, and demolish the old aviaries completely.