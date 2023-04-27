Legendary Highwaymen on the road again - that's country!

Four leading country musicians will travel to 20 locations across the country to deliver a memorable tour.

Brendan Dugan, Dennis Marsh, Eddie Low and Gray Bartlett are the NZ Highwaymen, a band made up of “old mates and friends”.

The three singers and a guitarist will take “all the songs that people know and all the songs that people want to sing along to” to the North and the South Island in May and June, Dugan said.

”We are getting on in age and the opportunity came about ... and it had to be done,” he said.

With the youngest being 71 years old and the oldest 80 years old, Dugan said this was an unmissable opportunity to play together.

“Who knows how much longer we have got left,” he said with a laugh.

The name NZ Highwaymen was chosen in unison by the four musicians, Dugan said.

“The Highwaymen are known for their old songs and their hits.

“The name comes out of America, the Highwaymen, and we are just New Zealand’s Highwaymen. Exactly the same thing: the good old boys in America tour and the good old boys in New Zealand tour.”

Dugan said he still had “two or three good years” before he would retire – “I’ll buy my own camper and run away”.

“I’d like to think I’m retired by the time I get to 75, but, you know, all depends on what you call retirement,” he said.

The tour will start in Tauranga on May 18 and end in Nelson on June 17.

However, people were already complaining about the show not coming to their town, he said.

“It’s 20 shows in 31 days, but I’d say that there’s still another five shows that will have to be added on at some point.

“Places like Whangarei, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Rotorua ... which we will end up having to do at some time.”

Dugan said the quartet will play the major hits each member had, as well as old country sing-alongs.

Tour dates:

Tauranga, May 18, Holy Trinity 8pm

Hamilton, May 19, Claudelands Heaphy Room 8pm

Auckland, May 20, Pukekohe Town Hall 8pm

Wellsford, May 21, Community Centre (Matinee) 2.30pm

Taupō, May 25, Great Lake Centre 8pm

Hāwera, May 26, Memorial Theatre 8pm

Palmerston North, May 27, Awapuni Function Centre 8pm

Putāruru, May 28, Plaza Theatre (Matinee) 2:30pm

Napier, May 31, Municipal Theatre 8pm

Gisborne, June 1, War Memorial Theatre 8pm

Bulls, June 2, Te Matapihi Community Centre 8pm

Upper Hutt, June 3, Upper Hutt Cossie Club 8pm

Gore, June 5, St James Theatre (Matinee) 2.30pm

Dunedin, June 6, Glenroy Auditorium 8pm

Invercargill, June 8, Civic Theatre Invercargill 8pm

Timaru, June 9, Caroline Bay Hall 8pm

Ashburton, June 10, Ashburton Event Centre 8pm

Christchurch, June 15, James Hay Theatre 8pm

Hokitika, June 16, Hokitika Regent Theatre 8pm

Nelson, June 17, Annesbrook Church 8pm