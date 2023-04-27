Lifesaving care delayed at Palmerston North Hospital's ED

A St John ambulance patient in a life-threatening condition could not get into Palmerston North Hospital’s ED.

Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department was so over-crowded staff refused access for a patient in a life-threatening condition on Tuesday night.

NZ Ambulance Association national secretary Mark Quinn said several ambulances were ramped up outside the ED, unable to hand over their patients.

That sometimes happened, but he said he had never heard of a Stat 1 patient, one in need of immediate lifesaving treatment, being forced to wait in an ambulance.

“That’s a first, and it’s a new low. That’s how out of control things are. It’s a major crisis.”

He said he could not provide details about the patient’s condition, or the outcome for them.

Quinn said staff in the department were under pressure, and having to make decisions under pressure, and he believed they were not getting the support they needed from health managers.

The department was running over capacity despite the recent opening of the new observation area and assessment and planning unit that had been built.

“The extensions have not helped. We knew it wouldn’t.”

Quinn said he feared there would be poor health outcomes or even deaths if nothing was done to relieve the pressure on the ED.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral operations executive for acute and elective specialist services Lyn Horgan said enquiries into the ambulance staff concerns were under way.

“But we want to assure the community that patients are triaged when they arrive either by car or by ambulance, to ensure emergencies are identified and treated quickly.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department is working over capacity.

Patients who were not in an emergency situation would be seen, but might have to wait, Horgan said.

One of Quinn’s frustrations was that hospital managers were not listening to St John’s complaints and warnings about the “perilous” position when ambulances could not off-load patients at the hospital, and could not respond to fresh calls for help in the community.

Horgan said MidCentral managers had been meeting with St John reviewing the pathway for managing ambulance patients when the ED was working over capacity.

“We have agreed with St John to meet weekly as winter approaches, to ensure that we can each respond rapidly to any issues and that we will work together to review any incidents and share any learnings from these.”

Palmerston North Hospital was recently put on a list of eight hospitals receiving national support to improve patient flows and relieve pressure at the front door.