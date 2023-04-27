Palmerston North City Council miffed by wastewater consent process

Palmerston North’s $500 million Nature Calls wastewater management project could end up back in front of independent commissioners to iron out a dispute with Horizons Regional Council.

The Palmerston North City Council has lodged a formal objection to Horizons’ rejection of its resource consent application as incomplete.

The city council lodged its application for discharge consent in December, hoping for a decision on whether the information provided was complete within 10 working days.

City council chief executive Waid Crockett said the city council agreed to extend that deadline in light of the pressure regional council staff were under while responding to extreme weather events.

On March 31, Horizons notified the city council of its decision that the application was lacking information in some areas.

“We were surprised to get that outcome,” Crockett said.

“We believe that we did supply sufficient information on the location, volume and potential effects of the land discharge (including effects on soil/land, as well as surface and groundwater) for the application to be considered ‘complete’.”

The Nature Calls plan would upgrade Palmerston North’s wastewater treatment to the highest standard of any in New Zealand, and involve the largest discharge to land to protect the Manawatū River when it was at low flow.

Crockett said it was important to formally object to Horizons’ decision on the completeness of the application, as it could mean the current consent could be deemed ‘non-compliant’.

Palmerston North City Council chief executive Waid Crockett defends the Nature Calls resource management consent application.

It was a condition of the city council’s current consent to have a complete application for the future management, treatment and discharge lodged by now.

That was as a result of an agreement in 2015, after an aborted resource manager’s hearing the year before over Horizons’ assertion that the city was breaching conditions as its discharge was harming the river.

Crockett said as well as lodging the objection, the city council would continue to work with the regional council and other stakeholders towards a resolution that would be best for the environment and the Manawatū River.

Horizons team leader for consents Sara Westcott said the city council had the ability to object to a number of decisions made by the regional council under the Resource Management Act.

She said Horizons would discuss next steps with the city council.

One possibility was that the two councils could reach an agreement that would resolve the objection.

If agreement was not reached, the Act set out a process for making a decision on the validity of the objection.

In that event, an independent hearings commissioner would likely need to be engaged to make a decision on the objection.

Horizons had 20 working days to consider the objection, but future timelines would depend on the outcome of ongoing discussions between the two councils.