A car caught fire on Makino Rd, Feilding, after hitting a power pole on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Feilding on Tuesday morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said firefighters responded to a call at 6am, after reports of a car crashing into a power pole in Makino Rd.

When they arrived the car was on fire.

“We responded with three appliances, two from Feilding and one from Palmerston North,” they said.

They said nobody was injured. By 7:15am, emergency services had left the scene.