Man taken into custody after brandishing weapon in Whanganui

Police responded to reports of a man “behaving erratically” with a weapon at a property on Gibbons Cr, Castlecliff.

The police Armed Offenders Squad were called to a property in Castlecliff, Whanganui on Tuesday morning “after a report of a man presenting a weapon towards people nearby and behaving erratically”.

In an emailed statement, a police spokesperson said they were called around midnight to Gibbons Cr.

“The man has then entered his property and has refused to engage with police.

“The Armed Offenders Squad attended as a precaution, along with the police negotiation team.

“The man was taken into custody without incident about 6.30am,” they said.