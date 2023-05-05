Rural Games' success needs to be measured in dollars

The Palmerston North City Council is reviewing the extent of its support for the annual Rural Games.

Showcasing New Zealand’s rural heritage and agricultural potential in the heart of Palmerston North provides free fun for locals, and provides the city a place in the national media spotlight.

But city councillors want to know what monetary reward the $1.3 million event provides for the city before committing to spend $100,000 of ratepayers’ money to retain the NZ Rural Games for the next five years.

The trust which lured the games away from Queenstown seven years ago has asked the council to secure the funding.

Chairwoman Margaret Kouvelis said the games attracted some 40,000 visitors over three days, with 72 enthusiastic sponsors keen to see the event continue to thrive.

She said Te Marae o Hine/The Square, right in the middle of the city, was a site no other city could rival to celebrate farming traditions and the potential for young people in food and fibre careers.

The council had been providing $60,000 in cash and $25,000 of in-kind support for the games.

The trust had consistently asked for that to be increased by $15,000.

Kouvelis said there was no doubt the city’s motels and shops benefited from the visitors who came from around the country to attend.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Members of the public watch the fencing competition at the 2023 Rural Games in Palmerston North.

But council head of events Luke McIndoe said so far, there had not been a robust enough economic impact assessment carried out.

Mayor Grant Smith said the games generated an enormous amount of activity in the heart of the city in the heart of a rural area.

It contributed to many of the city’s goals in the way it attracted positive exposure of the city’s strengths.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said he absolutely supported it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Stihl Timbersport Women's NZ Champion Anne Paterson in winning form at the Rural Games.

He said while Palmerston North did not have vineyards and beaches to attract visitors, it was the rural capital of New Zealand, and events were an important magnet.

Cr Lew Findlay said it was an iconic national event. There was nothing like it anywhere else, and the amount of media coverage it attracted was something money could not buy.

But there were qualms among some councillors about the size of the council’s contribution, and the five-year commitment.

Cr Karen Naylor said it would be a little irresponsible to commit future councils when no-one knew what financial pressures they might face.

STUFF The popular cow pat throwing competition at the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she was not sure about the 25% increase being sought, and was concerned about the lack of an economic impact assessment.

Cr Pat Handcock said staff had agreed to provide that information before the council made a final decision, and he was hopeful that would enable them to make a coherent decision.

He did not want to “torpedo” the event at this stage.

The council referred the funding request to its annual budget deliberations before the end of the financial year to be decided in the context of finalising the budget and setting the rates.