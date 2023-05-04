Turitea wind farm emerges from the mist

Turbines in the northern section of Mercury's Turitea Wind Farm partially disappear in the clouds.

New Zealand’s biggest wind farm on the Tararua Ranges above Palmerston North has been officially opened by Energy Minister Megan Woods.

Mercury’s Turitea wind farm began generating in late 2021 when the 33-turbine northern stage was completed.

The 27-turbine southern stage has started coming on stream, due to be fully operational by the end of June.

About 100 people representing Rangitāne, Mercury, its contractors and guests gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the mist-covered skyline on Thursday morning as barely-visible blades turned almost silently and gently on a remarkably calm day.

Mercury board chairwoman Prue Flacks said the near completion of the $465 million Turitea wind farm was a significant milestone that had been almost 20 years in the making since planning began.

It had been a long and sometimes frustrating project, not least in figuring out how to get the 55-metre blades up to the site.

Flacks acknowledged that local residents had predicted that would be a problem.

Unable to negotiate the winding Pahīatua Track, and after an attempt at building a slip road to bypass the bends failed, a blade manipulator was brought in to tilt and swivel the blades on the way up the hill.

Smith Crane and Construction transport manager Mark Thompson discusses the challenge of trucking the turbine blades to the wind farm.

There had been up to 2500 people working on the construction, putting in more than one million hours of labour.

The electricity generated from the site would add 2% of renewable energy to the national grid, enough to power some 120,000 homes.

Flacks said power generation companies had enough projects in the pipeline to achieve a goal of switching to 91% renewable energy by 2025, and 98% by 2030.

Energy Minister Megan Woods, Mercury Board chairperson Prue Flacks and Rangitāne Iwi representative Danielle Harris snip the ribbon to open the Turitea Wind Farm.

The challenge remained to achieve security of supply in all conditions and at all times of the day.

Woods said the target of decarbonising the economy by 2050 was even more important as New Zealanders witnessed the effects of climate change in the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

New Zealand needed a variety of clean energy generation that was reliable, sustainable and homegrown, and was accessible and affordable for everyone.

Energy minister Megan Woods speaks through the rain while opening the Turitea Wind Farm.

Flacks said Mercury’s next project had begun at Kawera Downs near Gore.

It had a pipeline of projects under construction, consented or being planned that would almost double the company’s current generation capacity.

Mercury had consent to build Puketoi to the east in Taraura, with the Turitea transmission line and grid designed to connect after the decision to invest and build was made.

Rangitāne o Manawatū chief executive officer of Tanenuiarangi Manawatū Danielle Harris said the Turitea project had provided opportunities for iwi to reconnect to Turitea and its wildlife.

One of those opportunities had involved working with the Department of Conservation and ecology specialists Wildlands to capture, care for and return native gecko to the Turitea Reserve.

Herpetologist Joel Knight talks about the capture, care and release of sixteen gecko, six offspring and an ornate skink at Palmerston North's Turitea Reserve. (First published April 2021)

She said Rangitāne had benefitted from being part of a project to generate energy for the region, and that contributed to economic growth and wellbeing.

The completion of works on site would be followed by a planting of some 31,000 plants to help restore and enhance the site.

But she said the landscape had changed forever.

“There will be a time when Māori will say enough is enough of windmills on our maunga.” (mountains)