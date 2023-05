One person died from the injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Feilding on Thursday.

In a press release on Friday, a police spokesperson said two people sustained injuries from the crash and they were taken to hospital on May 4, where one later died.

The crash occurred around 3.30pm on Thursday on Halcombe Rd, between Te Rakehou​ Rd and Mount Taylor Drive, they said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” they said.