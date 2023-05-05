Work duties and distress limit May Day concert performers

The cast of the 2021 May Day concert assembled on stage.

Palmerston North’s annual May Day concert will go ahead at The Globe on Saturday night despite a group of dancers representing the Myanmar cause which benefits from donations having to pull out.

The concert raises money for Union Aid to support the Myanmar Pro-Democracy movement.

But union organiser Dion Martin said Myanmar dancers who were to have entertained in traditional costume had pulled out.

He said they were simply too distressed about the bombing of a village in Myanmar in April in which more than 100 people were killed.

READ MORE:

* Myanmar's fight for return of democracy the theme of May Day

* May Day concert grant turned down for attempts to help Myanmar

* May Day concert for workers' rights postponed for year



Six Filipino singers from Wellington expected to sing about struggles in the Philippines could not travel because their leader had started a new job, and a college Pasifika group had working parents who could not take time off to drive them.

“So that is three groups of performers with cross-cultural diversity that have pulled out recently due to issues at work or international links. Such is the life of working people,” Martin said.

“However, the show must go on.”

The concert will feature Tasmanian duo Peter Hicks and Annie Parsell who regularly perform at folk festivals in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Four local acts will compete for the May Day Cup – Step Out Dance Company, Michelle Robinson Dance Theatre, DanceWorks and the Brazen Hussies.

They will be judged by Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere, Green Party spokeswoman on workplace relations and safety Jan Logie, Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi, Green MP Teanau Tuiono and NZ Council of Trade Unions fair pay agreements co-ordinator Ben Petersen.

The concert starts at 7pm, with supper to follow.