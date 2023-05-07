One person in hospital after two-car crash in Palmerston North

Emergency services attended a crash in Roslyn in Palmerston North on Saturday afternoon.

One person is in hospital with moderate injuries following a crash in Palmerston North.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Tweed St in Roslyn about 2.55pm on Saturday where one person was injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended.

Ambulance staff treated one patient in a moderate condition and took them to Palmerston North Hospital.