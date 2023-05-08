Electric buses bump up Palmerston North's regional rates

Palmerston North's first electric bus will soon be joined by a fleet of 42.

Spending an extra $200,000 to introduce an all electric bus fleet in Palmerston North is one of the changes the Horizons Regional Council is making to its 2023/24 annual budget.

The 42 electric buses, due to start service in February, will cost city ratepayers an extra $13 per $100,000 of their property’s capital value, and $19 per $100,000 from July 2024.

Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the overall changes to the annual plan were not significant, so there was no need for a round of public consultation and submissions.

The overall impact on rates would be a 6.6% increase, which was in line with what was proposed for this third year of the council’s long-term plan.

The rates rise would vary from district to district depending on changes to property valuations and targeted rates for spending on river schemes and biodiversity projects.

For Palmerston North, the introduction of the electric bus fleet would have the most significant impact.

“Council is aware that any rate increase is not ideal, and has worked hard to ensure any total rates increase did not exceed what was already forecast,” Keedwell said.

The cost of continuing to deliver on core business alone required an additional $3.7 million from rates.

Some of the other adjustments to the budget include an extra $300,000 for insurance costs – particularly for flood protect asset in response to recent extreme weather – and a $280,000 increase to cover rising fuel costs.

Some river management capital work programmes had been pruned back as a consequence.

The focus on priorities such as freshwater, biodiversity, climate change and making data and information easy for people to access would remain.

The council had planned for a significant drop in external funding for the sustainable land use initiative (Slui) as a current contract expired, and the balance of $400,000 had to come from rates to maintain the programme.

The final annual plan, with the details of the council’s key work programmes for the year, would be made publicly available on Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz and at the council’s service centres within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, anyone wanting to check what their next rates invoice would look like could use the rates search tool available at https://www.horizons.govt.nz/property-rates/rates-search