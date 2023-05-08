Cloverlea invites community to come and play
More than 200 people turned up to play when the Cloverlea playground was opened on Sunday.
City council parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod said the natural-themed playground was designed and built in response to community requests for more wooden play equipment.
It cost about $180,000 to create.
The playground has a flying fox, wooden climbing forts and an accessible spinner that was previously used at Memorial Park.
READ MORE:
* Another Palmerston North playground is in line for some new kit
* Awapuni playground buzzy bees vandalised before their first flight
* New Palmerston North park ready for play
The project included new pathways across Cloverlea Park to make it easier to get to on foot, on a bike or scooter.
The facility was finished off with a collection of picnic tables, rubbish bins and a drinking fountain, making use of mature trees providing natural shade.
Dever-Tod earlier described the former playground at the park as old and tired.
It had been on a schedule for upgrades following enhancements at Memorial Park, Awapuni and Savage Cres.