Leak closes Awapuni library

The Awapuni library tucked away in the heart of the College St shopping centre remains closed for repairs.

The leak that caused the temporary closure of Palmerston North’s Awapuni library is proving harder to locate and stop than originally expected.

City council community services group manager Anton Carter has confirmed the community library will remain closed until the end of May.

The leak happened back in April when water was discovered under the flooring.

The council had since been working closely with the landlord of the building to identify the cause, and get it fixed.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North city centre planning back on track

* Back Issues: Hitting the road with a mobile library service

* Summer series spreads the enjoyment of reading



“We'll have a better understanding of where the water is coming from and the exact work required once we take out the carpet and tiles. We plan to do this very shortly,” Carter said.

“Once we’ve removed the flooring and have evaluated the situation we'll then be able to pencil in a date for the library’s re-opening.”

None of the library’s collection had been damaged.

In the meantime, staff had arranged pop-up libraries around the area, including visits from the Mobile Library, so library users could still access books, magazines and DVDs.

Most of the library’s programmes were also going ahead thanks to community partners providing spaces for people to gather.

Some flyers and a calendar had been published, so people would know what services were still available and where to find them.

Details could be found at https://citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz/awapuni-library-faq