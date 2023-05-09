The cold season is nigh, but burn dry wood only, council says

Dry firewood creates a warmer and more efficient home fire that will smoke less, emit fewer fine particles and reduce carbon emissions, says Horizons Regional Council.

As the cold season gets closer and closer, a regional council reminded the community to store wood early and burn dry wood only, for the purpose of home heating and as a social practice of considerate neighbouring.

The unusually warm temperatures of last week were long gone and the thermometer was forecast to drop below 10 degrees Celcius over the next days in the Manawatū-Whanganui.

Horizons Regional Council environmental scientist Harold Barnett said burning “dry firewood creates a warmer and more efficient home fire that will smoke less, emit fewer fine particles and reduce carbon emissions, leading to cleaner air and healthier communities”.

“Horizons encourages the community to collect and store firewood early so it can dry out in time for winter,” he said.

Barnett said burning rubbish, leftovers, plastics, household items, or wet wood could harm both the environment and human health.

“These materials release undesirable chemicals, gases and fine particles into the air when burned.”

He said people had the opportunity to recycle rubbish and undesired items at the local transfer station, and they should avoid burning in their backyards.

“People should also note that burning rubber, PVC, plastic, waste oil, treated or painted timber and agricultural waste in your backyard is prohibited.

“We urge people to think about those around them before backyard burning and ensure they do all they can to be good and considerate neighbours,” Barnett said.