Traffic bylaw to discourage street racing nearly there in Palmerston North

Evidence of skid parties at Makomako Rd in Palmerston North has supported a bylaw change.

Palmerston North is on the cusp of adopting new traffic and parking rules to help curb antisocial street racer gatherings.

The city council’s strategy and finance committee has heard and considered public submissions pleading for action against disruptive, damaging and disturbing skid parties.

At its Wednesday meeting, councillors unanimously recommended the full council adopt changes to its traffic and parking bylaw to give police another tool to disband gatherings.

The rule changes would apply to known hot spots, and apart from exemptions for residents, businesses, emergency services and legitimate users, would ban light vehicles from those streets from 10pm to 4am daily.

Police would be able to issue infringement notices to those breaching the bylaw.

The move received full or partial support from nearly two-thirds of 296 submitters.

But about 100 people were in opposition, many because they did not think the restrictions would work, or that they would simply move the problem to other areas.

The named streets are Bennett St, Birch Way, El Prado Drive, Makomako Rd, Malden St, Valor Drive and Works Rd in Longburn.

David Unwin/Stuff Longburn businesses and nearby residents were among the first to complain about Palmerston North's street racer problem.

Deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said she supported the bylaw, but she was concerned it could take months to add other streets to the list if the gatherings simply moved to other places.

Cr Pat Handcock said the bylaw would be just one tool to help police frustrated by the difficulty of resolving issues that were causing real distress in the community.

Mayor Grant Smith said it was no silver bullet, but was one thing that could help police to grapple with the problem of anti-social street racing that was an issue around the country.

Cr Billy Meehan was sceptical, but said he would support the change, and watch to see if it worked.

He said it would take a big police presence to enforce the rules.

Once adopted by the full council, signs would need to be installed, and the changes could take effect in August.