Obstacles for high ropes course nearly cleared

Palmerston North’s high ropes activity is back on course to re-open this summer.

The city council has agreed to grant a new licence for Tekton Ltd to use part of the Railway Land Reserve for the enterprise.

Director Todd Karipa said the business would need a whole restart, and he would have to recruit and train staff and get safety sign-off before he could begin marketing and operating the course.

That work could be done during the winter months, ready for a kick-start when the weather improved.

Tekton was originally granted a licence to set up the course in the central city park in 2017, and began operating in July 2019.

But after eight months, Covid-19 lockdowns and physical distancing requirements effectively closed it down, and Karipa surrendered the WorkSafe safety certification last year.

The five-year licence to use reserve land was extended through to August this year to enable another round of public consultation on whether it should be continued, which produced 23 submissions in support and six against.

A majority of councillors supported granting the licence, with Karen Naylor and Rachel Bowen keen to see the business able to generate more activity in the reserve.

But it did have its detractors, concerned about whether many people would be able to afford to use it.

The likely price for each person in a group for a full-day booking would be $100.

Karipa said it would need eight people at that price to cover costs.

He said he would work to enable schools and community groups to be able to use it for $45 each.

Strategy and finance committee chairman Vaughan Dennison said he could not support the proposal because he could not see it would have great community benefits.

“So many young people there on skateboards and scooters would be stretched to pay even $45.”

And Cr Billy Meehan said the licence fee was too low for what was essentially a commercial venture.

Starting at $2500 for the first year then increasing to $3000, it meant the business was effectively paying rent of $48 a week, increasing to $57 a week.

Acting chief infrastructure officer Kathy Dever-Tod said the difference was that Tekton would be paying for a licence, not a lease, so there would continue to be public access through the area when the course was not operating.

Karipa said after the meeting, which he watched online, that he would work to enable affordable pricing for school and community groups.

“Operational costs need to be covered, but not to the point that it excludes schools.”

Some councillors were worried that the course would only be available for group bookings, rather than for visitors who saw it and wanted to have a go.

Karipa confirmed that the course would open for walk-in participants, possibly every second weekend, allowing them to try one or two activities rather than spend a full day completing a whole course.