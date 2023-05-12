Chlorine rules could prove costly for Palmerston North

Palmerston North was the inaugural winner of New Zealand’s best tasting tap water competition, but even so, it will be struggling to meet latest drinking water standards.

The city council’s latest quarterly report shows none of its bore supplies meet new treatment plant bacterial rules being enforced by the drinking water regulator Taumata Arowai.

And Three Waters group manager Mike Monaghan said while a compliance exemption was being sought, it would take significant infrastructure investment to make things right.

The Turitea water treatment plant, which provided two-thirds of the city’s water, complied with the standards, but the 12 bore supplies did not.

The problem was the amount of time bore water spent in contact with chlorine before it was piped around the city.

In order to increase the contact time, the council would effectively have to build and instal treatment tanks or reservoirs at each bore station.

Monaghan said that would need significant investment, and staff were planning to draft proposals for the long-term plan review next year.

But city councillors have asked for information about the bills they might face sooner than that.

Cr Pat Handcock said it was important councillors understood the magnitude of the issue sooner rather than later.

Stuff The Papaioea Park new water supply bore was installed in 2017. (file photo)

He said it was likely to put additional pressure on the council’s budgets.

Pressure and uncertainty was compounded by the rewrite of the affordable waters reforms, which would see Palmerston North miss out on a potential $24 million that it might otherwise have received in “better off” funding that would no longer be distributed.

Mayor Grant Smith said it was important to keep Palmerston North’s challenges in context.

“We do have some of the best drinking water in the country.

“If we have issues, I hate to think what the rest of the country is facing.”

And about that great taste award.

Palmerston North won the Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand award for New Zealand’s Best Tasting Tap Water in 2016.

Since then the competition has been won by Timaru twice, and cancelled by Covid-19 twice.

The contest is back on in 2023, and Monaghan is one of the judges.