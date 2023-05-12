No more standing in the rain waiting to be picked up at airport

An artist’s impression of the covered shelters that will be built at Palmerston North Airport's pickup and drop off zone.

Passengers flying in and out of Palmerston North Airport will soon have shelter from the weather while waiting in the car park’s pickup and drop off zone.

Builders will be on site from Monday to start creating the latest project in a $2 million investment in car parking improvements.

Palmerston North Airport chief executive David Lanham said the lack of shelter was the most common complaint received from customers.

“It is terrific to now be in a position to complete this next stage of car park improvements after the disruptions of the past three years.”

The shelters, which have a continuation of the Legend of Hau, illustrated through the terminal, woven into the glass murals, have been manufactured off site.

Installation was expected to take a few weeks.

The shelters would include seating, weather protection, and increased safety and security for people being dropped off or waiting to be picked up by private vehicles.

There would also be additional shelters provided at selected locations within the general car park.

Supplied Shelters will be installed to protect Palmerston North Airport passengers from the wind, rain and sun.

Lanham said further improvements were expected to be introduced during the year, including licence plate recognition, and greater flexibility in payment options such as ticketless entry and exit.

Ticketless parking would allow general car park motorists to use their credit card at the barrier arm on the way in, and use the same credit card to pay on leaving.

“This, paired with the licence plate recognition technology, will create a seamless experience when entering and exiting the general car park,” Lanham said.

The downside of the improvements was that parking charges would increase from July 1, the first rise in six years.

The 15-minute free grace period would remain, but there would be increases for most other users.

The 24-hour fee would go up to $20, and in the long stay area the early bird tariff for five days’ stay would go up to $70.