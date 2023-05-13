Palmerston North ratepayers have their say on 6.4% rates rise

Palmerston North city councillors will be getting some mixed messages about the proposed 6.4% rates increase for 2023/24.

The council has received 123 submissions on its proposed annual budget, and will hear from those who want to speak at meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many say 6.4% is too much, and want the council to cut back on spending on items such as public art, cycle ways and parks and the introduction of kerbside food recycling.

Some are worried keeping the lid on operational spending will mean reduced services.

Other ratepayers were still smarting about the impact large increases in property valuations had on their rates bills this year and were struggling to understand why rises should continue into the next financial year despite house prices falling since then.

About a dozen submitters commented on the apparent inequity of the council using land values for setting the rates, and asked for a change to capital value rating.

That proposal is expected to go out for consultation next year as part of the long-term plan review.

But while some want the rates rise pruned back, others have suggestions about additional projects they would like to see added to the budget.

The single most-commented issue that has prompted the most submissions is the need for another full-sized, 50-metre swimming pool or aquatics centre in the city.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Palmerston North swimmers are calling for another pool in the city.

Almost one-third, not less than 37 submissions, call for a new aquatic facility, or at least, progress in planning for one.

There was $57,000 in the draft budget for a preliminary feasibility study and needs assessment for aquatic facilities and water recreation

Horizons Regional Council would like the council to invest an extra $60,000 to cover the cost of free buses for a month when the new service kicks in next year.

Palmerston North ratepayers are already going to see their regional rates bills increase to cover the costs of providing the new bus service using a fleet of all-electric vehicles.

And Lido operators CLM with QEII Hydroslides will ask for $110,000 to enhance a planned new AquaPlay installation at the Park Rd aquatic centre – and they are asking for a commitment by the end of May, although the council will not finalise its budget and rates rise until the end of June.

Other emerging issues through the submissions include the need for action on housing, climate change and safety in the central city.

Repeat submitters are pushing the case for improvements at the College St/Botanical Rd intersection, and in basic services around Bunnythorpe.