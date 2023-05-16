A blend of jazz, classical and contemporary music coming to Manawatū

Rodger Fox Big Band will play at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North on June 3.

A jazz trombonist and two classical pianists will combine in a show that will land in Palmerston North in early June.

The long-lasting friendship of Rodger Fox​, Michael Houstoun​ and Bill Cunliffe has tied them together in a tour starting in Hamilton on May 27, then heading to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, before coming to Manawatū.

Fox said the Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band was the second of four events he had planned for the 50th-anniversary concert series.

American pianist Cunliffe and “iconic classical pianist” Houstoun were just the two latest musicians Fox has brought together on the stage since founding the Rodger Fox Big Band in 1973, he said.

Fox said he had known them both for a long time, but he just came up with the idea of teaming them up this year for a blend of classical, contemporary and jazz music.

For the concert, Cunliffe has rewritten and modernised Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin for a big band and two pianos – a “fantastic” rearrangement, Fox said.

“And then he offered to write a piece called Amazonia, which is a Latin piece that will feature Michael and Bill,” he said.

Then on September 2, the third part of the 50th-anniversary series would see the Rodger Fox Big Band playing alongside blues guitarist Chris Cain at the New Zealand Blues, Roots & Groove festival in Palmerston North.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff For the fourth part of the 50th-anniversary series, the Rodger Fox Big Band will be performing with hip-hop artist King Kapisi.

One day after, the band would team up with Kiwi-Samoan hip-hop artist King Kapisi, for the fourth and final part of their 50th-anniversary celebration – a series of concerts touring the country, starting at the Globe in Palmerston North.

“I’ve reimagined his compositions for a big band arrangement and he’ll be performing with the band rapping, and then I inject some of the jazz,” Fox said.

In January next year, the Rodger Fox Big Band has been invited to play in a jazz festival in New Orleans, Fox said the band was raising funds to travel to the US.

Four Hands, Two Pianos & One Big Band will be at The Globe Theatre in Palmerston North on June 3.