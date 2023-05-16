Person seriously injured after car, motorbike collide in Palmerston North

A crash involving a car and motorbike left one person seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a car and motorbike in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were alerted to a crash on Rangitikei St at 7.40am.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, they said.

“One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.”

A police spokesperson said the road was open.