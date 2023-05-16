Person seriously injured after car, motorbike collide in Palmerston North
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a car and motorbike in Palmerston North on Tuesday morning.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were alerted to a crash on Rangitikei St at 7.40am.
One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, they said.
“One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.”
A police spokesperson said the road was open.