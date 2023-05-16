Trail bike riders on shared pathway seen as a nuisance and a danger

A wooden barrier intended to stop vehicles from entering the Mangaone Stream walkway was destroyed.

Residents disturbed by trail bikes speeding along a walking and pedestrian track behind their houses are worried someone will be seriously hurt.

Amberley Avenue residents Ian and Pauline Duncan have presented a 67-strong-signature petition to the Palmerston North City Council calling for action on the Mangaone Stream pathway before there is an accident.

They said they had contacted the council many times in the past 18 months, but without response, so had brought their worries directly to city councillors.

The petitioners said motorcyclists were using the pathway as a shortcut between Amberley Ave and Pioneer Highway.

“This is happening all hours of the day and night.”

There had been a timber turnstile near the trotting course originally to prevent vehicle access, but that had been broken down several times and thrown in the stream.

The residents said the motorcyclists made a lot of noise and travelled at high speed, too fast for neighbours to be able to see them and provide a good description, and there were no registration plate numbers to report.

A couple of residents had spoken to one of the riders, but they had been abused and threatened, and had rocks thrown at their windows.

“We have them on the riverbank racing up and down in the weekends for anywhere up to four hours at a time, leaving and returning for another session.

“They are a hazard as speed is the attraction there.

“As they are 20 feet from our homes, the noise is horrendous.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The peaceful Mangaone Stream shared pathway is not so tranquil when trail bikes use it.

They said people walking dogs, and parents pushing children in buggies were at risk from the faster bikes, and many women avoided the path because they did not feel safe.

“This is not a minor problem. Somebody is going to be seriously hurt soon.”

They referred to a tragedy on the nearby Longburn shared pathway in 2019 where a crash between a motorcycle and a group of pedestrians resulted in the death of a two-year-old child.

A barrier to make it impossible for motorcycles to get on to the path or get through to where they wanted to go would help, the residents said.

They had reported instances to police, but had been unable to provide any identifying details.