Manawatu Concert Band prepare for first concert of the year

The 40-strong Manawatu Concert Band has been rehearsing for four months ready to provide a night of music that will cater to everyone in the audience.

The community band that brings together the region’s talented musicians is preparing for its first concert of the year, despite a bit of sickness in the ranks, the band secretary says.

After four months of rehearsals, the band is ready to give the community an evening of musical entertainment ranging from musical styles from stage to screen, jazz, blue greats, big band swing, and pop, band secretary Andrew Griffiths said.

“We are all really excited to bring this show Live@the Speirs to the regulars who listen to us, and new people,” he said.

”We have had to navigate a bit of sickness, so there have not been many rehearsals where everyone is there, but we are all excited about Saturday.

“There are definitely some nerves leading up to Saturday, but that is just an adrenaline buzz about doing the show. Doing the show, and doing it good, is what we find fun.”

Griffiths said the Manawatū region was very spoilt to have a large amount of musical talent, from high school and university students, to professionals and retirees that still played their instruments.

The concert on Saturday would be at the Speirs Centre, in the Palmerston North Boys’ High school auditorium, which was a favourite performance spot for the band when performing in Palmerston North, he said.

“It is such a great auditorium, the acoustics are fantastic, and it has a cosiness to it. It is just comfy and modern,” he said.

Supplied Manawatu Concert Band are going ahead with their concert despite numbers at some practices being lower due to sickness.

The band, a symphonic band comprising woodwind, brasswind and percussion, would play music they enjoyed playing, that patrons would love too, Griffiths said.

“We are playing music that suits people of all generations; classics from Jersey Boys, The Magnificent Seven, Guardians of the Galaxy, and tributes to Louie Armstrong, Whitney Houston, with a touch of Queen, will keep the programme zipping along,” he said.

”For a more reflective tone, we have the theme from the miniseries The Pacific which followed the fortunes of three marines during the Pacific campaign in WWII, another change of pace features the trombone section front and centre for a medley of well-known opera hits in The Three Tenors.”

Ted Frickleton/Supplied Manawatu Concert Band will perform at the Speirs Centre on Saturday evening.

And a bit of Guns N’ Roses sprinkled in with the toe-tapping Hoe Down from Rodeo to keep the adrenalin pumping, he said.

Live@The Speirs is on Saturday, May 20 at 7.30 pm. Tickets will be available at the door (cash sales only). Adults are $20, child/student $10, Under 5-year-old free, Family (2A+2C) $50.