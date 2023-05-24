Private Plan Change sought for new housing development on Manawatū rural land

Land on Napier Rd leading down to the ManawatÅ« River is being earmarked for housing.

Palmerston North’s next housing development could be on the Terrace End fringe of the urban area on a block of land running from Napier Rd down to the Manawatū River.

Developers are preparing a Private Plan Change asking the city council to rezone the 12.5 hectare rural block for residential use to enable subdivision and the building of up to 180 new homes.

They are seeking public feedback on the proposal before finalising the plans to be submitted to the council.

Agent for the applicant, Resonant’s senior planner Christle​ Pilkington, said the land was currently used for a plant nursery and grazing.

It backs on to Ruamahanga Crescent on the residential boundary. The Gasworks Drain and shared pathway down to the river lies on the other side, extending down to the Palmerston North Golf Course.

The area is flat, and there have been issues with ponding near Napier Rd, but it was not defined as a flood prone area and did not lie within the Flood Zone in the District Plan.

Pilkington said a detention pond was proposed to be created within the recreation reserve at the river end of the development to help with stormwater management.

The actual size of the pond was yet to be confirmed depending on further investigation about the downstream effects of the subdivision, and would be subject to approval from Horizons Regional Council.

A small neighbourhood reserve would be created at the opposite end of the block near Napier Rd.

The developers were proposing an area of medium density housing around the edge of the subdivision facing the reserves and the Gasworks Drain and pathway.

The rest would be more traditional housing.

There would be a planted buffer strip along the Napier Rd entrance to the subdivision and a requirement for houses to have sound insulation to reduce the effects of traffic noise on one of the main arterial routes into the city.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A potential site for new housing sits beside the Gasworks Drain pathway to the ManawatÅ« River.

Technical studies had already been carried out on the geotechnical conditions, the risk of discovering contaminated land, the soil capability, traffic effects and stormwater management.

A cultural impact assessment had been prepared by Rangitāne o Manawatū, and an alternative name to “160 Napier Rd” was being discussed.

Public feedback received, preferably by June 5, would be considered during the preparation of a detailed application to change the District Plan.

If the application was accepted, the city council would invite formal public submissions, which would be considered at a hearing before a decision was made.

The process was expected to take about nine months.

Drop-in sessions for people to learn more about the proposal will be held at the Whakarongo School hall on Friday, May 26 from 6pm to 8pm, and Saturday, May 27 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.