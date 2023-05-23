Two cars crash at intersection in line for improvements

Emergency services attend a two vehicle crash outside West End School at the intersection of College St and Botanical Rd.

One person was moderately hurt in a two-car crash at a Palmerston North intersection where locals have been begging the city council to make improvements.

The crash happened about 11.45am on Tuesday at the intersection of Botanical Rd and College St, and blocked the road for a short time.

Fire and Emergency attended to support police. Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles, and took one person to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition.

That was just a week after Awapuni residents had renewed their calls for traffic light improvements during the hearing of submissions on the council’s draft annual budget.

In response to earlier appeals, the council does have plans to put in a right-turn arrow from Botanical Rd into College St.

A budget of $120,000 has been proposed to put in the right-turn phase, but the project will be measured against other priorities when the full council deliberates on submissions and confirms its budget and the rates rise which is currently expected to be 6.4%.

Awapuni locals David Chapple and Bev Page were keeping the pressure on to get on with the job.

They said they were disappointed the council did not seem to be giving the work a high priority because crash statistics did not support it.

“The corner is very dangerous,” said Page.

“There have not been many accidents, but there have been incidents and near misses.”

Chapple said the council should not be worried about the extra turning phase causing waits for other road users in straight-ahead lanes.

Stuff The crash at the College St/Botanical Rd intersection temporarily blocked the road.

Currently, motorists could wait for several light changes before getting an opportunity to turn right against straight-through traffic.

The delay tempted some people to take chances.

Chapple said intersections worked more safely when everyone knew that they would at least get a turn.