One person in critical condition after pedestrian hit by car in Manawatū

One person was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition after a car hit a pedestrian in Linton on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jervois Rd around 3.20pm.

“It appears to be a vehicle v pedestrian crash,” they said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said two rapid response vehicles, one ambulance and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

The serious crash unit was alerted and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway, a police spokesperson said.