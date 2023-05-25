Pharmacists relieved by dropping of prescription co-payment

Pharmacist James Carroll is pleased the $5 customer co-payment for the first 20 prescriptions per household per year has been scrapped.

Palmerston North pharmacist James Carroll is looking forward to not having to help customers make difficult decisions about which prescriptions to pick up and which to leave.

He was delighted to see the $5 customer co-payment for the first 20 prescriptions per household per year scrapped in the Budget, making most prescription medicines free to collect from July 1.

Carroll told Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere, a regular customer at his Botanical Rd pharmacy, that the move was something pharmacists had wanted for a long time.

But he was pleasantly surprised to see the decision made, just as pharmacists were on the cusp of launching a campaign to ask for the barrier stopping thousands of New Zealanders from picking up their medicines to be removed.

Their evidence was that more than 137,000 adult New Zealanders each year had at least one unclaimed prescription, because of the cost.

The co-payment did not apply to most prescriptions for under-14s, for community services cardholders, and for picking up repeat prescriptions, but more than 60% of the population faced the costs.

The figure for unclaimed medicines was probably conservative, Carroll said, as it did not count those people who did not even bother to present their prescription at a pharmacy.

Carroll’s Botanical Rd Pharmacy was typical of most community pharmacies around New Zealand, with stores of medicines packaged and bagged up waiting for customers unlikely to claim them.

Stuff Carroll said most people would prioritise things like painkillers for instant relief, rather than medications

While $5 might not seem like much to some people, some patients were prescribed multiple medicines, and could be facing bills of $40 or $50 when they could only afford $10.

“They have to ration based on finance, not on health needs.

“We are not paid to be a budget adviser, but that’s what we have to do.”

Sometimes people would ask for advice on what was the most important medicine to take, and plan to come back after pay day for the rest.

Carroll said most people put highest priority on things like painkillers that would give them instant relief, rather than medications which did not make them feel different immediately, but could control underlying conditions.

That could include things like blood pressure tablets or medicines to control diabetes. Not taking those medications could have devastating effects in future, such as a stroke, or an illness requiring a trip to hospital.

Those avoidable stays in hospital cost the health system around $1000 a day, all for the want of $10 to access prescribed medicines.

Carroll said he was sure a lot of people did not tell their GP if they were not taking their drugs, which made managing their health care even harder.

He said pharmacists would be relieved to be spared the administration involved receiving and passing on the co-payments.

It was also difficult sometimes to work out who was liable for the $5 fee. Defining what made up a household, and how many occupants’ prescriptions counted before the 20-prescription threshold for free dispensing kicked in, was not always straightforward.