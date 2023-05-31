Kāinga Ora resorts to demolition of Palmerston North homes in breach of recycling policy

Sections have been cleared in Rangiora Ave for new KÄinga Ora housing.

Kāinga Ora has been caught out on its public claims to be diverting as much demolition waste as possible from landfill.

A Palmerston North resident near a redevelopment project in Roslyn has captured images of the destruction of a near-new roof on a Rangiora Ave house.

Just days before, Kāinga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick told Stuff that relocation and deconstruction of existing homes was the organisation’s priority.

“Kāinga Ora is using our scale as New Zealand’s largest residential developer to drive more sustainable site clearance practices.”

It had set up a panel of site clearance suppliers including 10 contractors in the region for relocation and deconstruction work.

He said since July 2022, the scheme had helped divert 707 tonnes of waste from landfill in the Manawatū/Whanganui area including Palmerston North.

Homes on Wharenui Terrace, where a 14-home double-storey development was planned to replace five older homes, had been taken apart during site clearance work.

But neighbouring homes at 52 and 54 Rangiora Ave had been demolished.

Supplied A KÄinga Ora house in Rangiora Ave in Palmerston North is demolished instead of being recycled.

Resident Martin Skinner, who also objected to the intensity of the new housing project, said the demolition was “a great waste”.

“Not a good look at all.

“We were all given a letter stating that the existing houses were to be deconstructed, and all materials were to be recycled. This is such a contradiction.”

Broderick said the demolition had been “a last resort”.

Delays in getting service disconnections completed, a process beyond Kāinga Ora’s control, had meant demolition was necessary to meet timelines.

He said Kāinga Ora was working with suppliers to avoid the situation being repeated.

Resource consent had been granted for the Rangiora Ave/Wharenui Terrace site.

Building consent for six houses (being two, three and four-bedroom homes) had been granted, while the building consent for an eight one-bedroom apartment building was still being processed.

The assurance comes as Kāinga Ora starts out on a programme to build more than 300 new homes across the city, in addition to more than 200 either awaiting consents or under construction, including the Wharenui Terrace development.

It currently had 77 houses under construction, and expected to start building another 140 by the end of the year, with more than 700 people on its housing register waiting for somewhere to live.

It had been receiving public feedback on the next batch of 300 homes in recent weeks.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Houses were demolished in Rangiora Ave to ensure the site was ready in time for new KÄinga Ora homes.

Broderick said plans had been adjusted in response, which would result in more community gardens, play spaces and outdoor green areas where people could meet and be active within their neighbourhoods.

Skinner was one of those who had criticised the Wharenui Terrace development, and he said he felt neither Kāinga Ora nor the city council were heeding his concerns.

“I think double-storey living areas here will cause congestion and ruin our part of town.”

He believed there would be major consequences for parking, pedestrian safety, traffic, water, stormwater, sewer and power services.

Skinner said the existing homes were all sound and only needed upgrading, like double glazing, or could have been moved off-site, or repositioned to allow infill.

He said the goal seemed to be to build as many medium-density housing units as possible without listening to neighbours or following best practice.

“Kāinga Ora must be better than this – not arrogant,not a last resort – do what is right and correct, not what is wrong.”