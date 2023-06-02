Purple protest as Palmerston North nurses stop work

Nurses arrive at Palmerston North's Conference and Function Centre for their stop-work meeting.

More than 220 Te Whatu Ora MidCentral nurses carrying “We Need Nurses” and “Safe Staffing Saves Lives” banners filed into a stop-work meeting at Palmerston North’s Conference and Function Centre on Thursday afternoon.

It was one of 57 meetings held around New Zealand during the week for nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora to discuss next steps in their union’s stalled bargaining talks.

NZ Nurses Organisation delegate and member of the negotiating team Grant Cloughley said nurses were tired of propping up the health system.

“They have been working extra shifts, doing overtime, filling in the gaps where there are no staff, and it’s got to the point it is no longer appropriate.”

He said the nurses had not had a pay rise for two years, and were not happy with Te Whatu Ora’s offer of $4000 this year, followed by either 3% or $2000 next year.

“Nursing is a caring profession. We love what we do, but we still have bills to pay.”

Cloughley said there was no incentive for registered nurses to progress into nurse manager roles, and many were leaving the profession because of the pay rates or because they were over-worked.

“Those left behind are worn out. To attract staff back in, we need to be paying them enough.”

Cloughley said the pay offer put to nurses did nothing to help ensure safe staffing levels.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Nurses took the bus to a stop-work meeting in Palmerston North.

“We are all worried we are being pushed to do more than what we are capable of doing, and that someone will make a mistake. No matter what bosses say, it’s your registration that’s on the line, not theirs.”

He said it was a “kick in the guts” for nurses that some doctors were being offered about $150 an hour for any overtime they worked.

This week’s meetings were not ratification meetings, but did seek a resolution from members asking the negotiating team to try for a better offer, and report back on progress, at which stage nurses might decide on industrial action.