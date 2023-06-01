Truck rolls over on SH1, person in serious condition airlifted to hospital

The tanker rolled south of Taihape near Gorge Rd.

One person has been airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital after a truck rolled on State Highway 1 on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a single-vehicle crash near Gorge Rd, Taihape about 9.30am.

The road was still blocked for several hours but reopened about 3pm.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they responded to the crash with one helicopter and an ambulance.

“We transported one person in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital,” she said.

Palmerston North resident Stewart, who did not want to give his surname, said they had left home early this morning and were travelling north when they were caught up in “nose-to-tail” traffic.

“We joined the back of the queue about 10.45am. There were hundreds of cars.

“When I got out to stretch my legs I could count more than 60 in front, 60 behind...and there were lots of trucks.”

He said the incident was about 2.5km south of Taihape on a “reasonably straight piece of road”.

“We got past the accident and the truck looks like it's come onto the grass verge and just tipped on its side.

“It looks like someone has dropped a 10-tonne concrete block on the cab.”

He said a helicopter had landed about 11.30am and took the tanker driver south.

“There are also lots of fire appliances and cops. I think the truck will be there for some time.”

Traffic was being let through on a stop/go system.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews were at the scene, assessing spillage from the truck.