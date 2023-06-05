Colourful advocate for Māori and Pacific people honoured

Materoa Mar, of Ngati Whatua, Nga Puhi, Ngati Porou, becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work in mental health and Maori and Pasifika Health.

An optimist despite grappling with the challenges of deep-seated inequities in New Zealand society, Māori and Pacific health worker Materoa Mar has been awarded an ONZM in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list.

From Ngāti Whātua, Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Porou, Mar has risen, during 40 years of working, from a humble healthcare assistant at the long-closed Horowhenua Hospital to chief executive or Upoko Whakare of Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance.

She worked as a nurse and family therapist, specialising in Māori mental health, and had increasingly taken on roles in management and leadership.

She served with the Mental Health Foundation, and Emerge Aotearoa, and over the “sunset term” of the former MidCentral District Health Board, espousing a frequent challenge – “where is the equity data?”

Mar said she had never been afraid to challenge the status quo, and did not mind if people found her approach blunt and to the point.

“I was probably born assertive.”

And with her bold dress sense and frequently-changing hair colour, she had made herself hard to ignore.

She said her attitude to life had been shaped by her whānau and her upbringing, where the values of always being fair, doing the right thing and thinking of others before yourself were instilled in her.

Putting those values into action was not always easy.

But she had worked to put right some of the things that she saw as unfair.

Mar said there had been challenges through her career, and during the past couple of years the social landscape for those working in community health services had become more difficult than ever.

“Now, more than ever, we need to use our collective wisdom and our collective respect and our love of each other as humans.”

She had chosen optimism.

“There is a lot of hope. This is a pretty amazing country, and so much yet to be realised.”

She said her honour was really a reflection of the efforts of all the people she had worked with over the years.

“I have had opportunities to be in roles to advocate and influence outcomes, especially in terms of Māori and Pasifika.”

Despite what she had done in her professional life, she said her greatest achievement was her whānau, including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“That’s the legacy. I’m very proud of them, for just being themselves.”